Luchasaurus Defeats Shawn Spears, Retains TNT Title On AEW Battle Of The Belts

Luchsaurus, alongside Christian Cage, retained the TNT Championship in the main event of the seventh "AEW Battle of the Belts" special after a match with the "Chairman" Shawn Spears. After the match, Cage engaged in celebrations with the TNT title belt. Additionally, before the show went off the air, former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky was shown watching Luchasaurus' win in the back.

The TNT title last changed hands on the debut episode of "AEW Collision" in the show's opening match, where Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow. That match also featured Cage celebrating with the belt after Luchasaurus' win.

Following Luchasaurus' TNT title victory, Cage declared that the open challenges that have to be associated with the belt were officially over, and that all title shots going forward would have to be earned. The match against Spears on the "Battle of the Belts" special marked Luchasaurus' first defense of the title so far.