AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Anyone who has paid even a lick of attention to AAA knows that the promotion can be a bit of a mess, even with some of the talent they have. Tonight, outside of the main event, was no exception. AEW stars Penta El Zero Miedo and QT Marshall worked their butts off in an ambulance match that really didn't need an ambulance. Rush did wrestle on the show, in a match where he and partner LA Park, as well as opponents Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis, seemed to go from intentionally trying to lose to trying to win. Lower on the card, guys like Willie Mack and Jack Cartwheel disappeared into never-ending bouts like Copa TripleMania and the snoozefest that was the Vampiro/Pagano storyline, the luchadoras, seemingly marginalized as always, were thrown out there with no stakes and little reason for fans to care, and perhaps most egregiously, the AAA Tag Team Champions, Arez and AEW star Komander, were deemed worthy of only a brief run in, and not a match, despite being two of the promotion's most talented workers.

With the amount of talent on tonight's TripleMania, it would seem impossible for AAA to have only one good to great match. And yet, that's what they had, with every other match ranging from disappointing to miserable to never-ending to quoting lyrics from suicidal Coheed and Cambria songs. The talent was there for the matches to be good; the booking, however, was not, a consistent problem for AAA in the year 2023. It's very ironic, as AAA is booked by lucha libre legend Konnan, a man who has largely been behind AAA creative for the last two decades, and someone who isn't afraid to criticize every AEW and WWE booking decision under the sun, even as he relies on AEW and Tony Khan to provide him with talent such as Omega, Marshall, Rush and others. With shows like this, one has to wonder when Konnan will stop trying to create hot takes with Disco Inferno, and start looking in the mirror regarding his own booking pitfalls.