Breezango Set To Reunite At Upcoming Independent Show

The fashion police are back on patrol.

Following his victory over Matt Cross at Next Generation Wrestling's Wrestle Wars event, newly-crowned NGW Champion Tyler Breeze will soon reunite with his former tag team partner Fandango, who is now known as Dirty Dango. As revealed on NGW's Twitter, Breeze will team up with Fandango at the promotion's Nightmare in The Old City event, which is slated to take place on October 8 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions, once known as Breezango, will now be introduced as Dirty Breeze.

NGW Nightmare in The Old City will mark the pair's first tag team appearance since June 15, 2021, when they defeated Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) on "WWE NXT." Ten days later, WWE released both Breeze and Fandango. Upon their exit from WWE, Fandango returned to the independent circuit and later appeared in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he formed The Dirty Sexy Boys with JTG. After a stint in NWA, Fandango arrived at Impact Wrestling, where he is currently signed to.

Despite his release from WWE in 2021, Breeze reportedly remained under the company's payroll. While it's unclear if Breeze has any specific wrestling-related provisions in this deal, he is seemingly prohibited from appearing on AEW programming. In the meantime, though, Breeze continues to serve as a co-trainer at the Flatbacks wrestling school alongside AEW star Shawn Spears. He is also a regular guest on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

After a two-year wrestling hiatus, Breeze finally made his return to the ring on July 8, where he won the aforementioned NGW Championship.