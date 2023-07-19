Kurt Angle Wishes He Could Have Wrestled Mick Foley When Both Were In Their Primes

Two of the biggest stars of WWE's Attitude Era, Mick Foley and Kurt Angle, never got the chance to compete against one another during their time in the company. With Foley's retirement from full-time competition in 2000 coinciding with Kurt Angle's rise to prominence, the two wouldn't meet until nine years later in TNA. Unfortunately, their feud left much to be desired, with Angle now wishing that they could've met during the peak of their careers.

Angle spoke about his 2009 feud against Foley during a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" (transcribed here by Fightful). Ahead of their Victory Road 2009 match, an injury Angle suffered while filming a movie severely impacted his wrestling abilities. "I popped my groin and tore it and knew right on the spot I was in trouble," Angle noted before adding, "I called TNA, and I said, 'I don't know if I'm gonna be able to go.'"

TNA management decided to have Angle's bout against Foley go ahead, though in a shorter match than anticipated. "They said, 'Do you think you can make it through a 10-minute or 12-minute match?'" Angle recalled, "I said yeah, I could probably work around that."

Angle continued, saying that, despite being proud of the match, he still wishes the situation could've been different. "If I was 100% healthy, I could have made the match look a lot better," Angle said. He added, "I wish Mick and I could have wrestled in our prime. At this point in time, Mick was a little bit past his prime."

Mick Foley shared recently that he also believes he was far past his prime during his feud with Angle. The "Hardcore Legend" mentioned on his podcast earlier this year that he was scared to compete against Angle due to his in-ring shortcomings at the time.