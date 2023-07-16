Game Changer Wrestling Reportedly Debuting In Australia In August

Game Changer Wrestling is going to Australia, according to the latest report from PWInsider. The popular independent wrestling promotion is set to be going to Australia in August for three days.

GCW's tour dates are August 25 in Sydney, August 26 in Melbourne, and August 27 in Brisbane. Talent that has been announced so far for the tour includes Joey Janela, Everett Connors, Maki Itoh, EFFY, Step De Lander, Gringo Loco, Allie Katch, and Charli Evans. Tickets for the three-day tour are on sale now. The tour is set to feature GCW vs. the Australian promotion, Renegades of Wrestling.

On Sunday evening, ROW shared information about the event via Twitter and said they would start announcing matches as early as this week. ROW's roster includes Shazza McKenzie, Royce Chambers, Tommy Knight, Chanel Phoenix, and Delta. ROW has only been around since 2022 and their first and, so far, only heavyweight World Champion is Rat Daddy — a wrestler that was trained by WWE superstar Bronson Reed.

This won't be the first time that GCW has partnered with an international promotion for an event, either. In October 2022, GCW did an event with the Mexican wrestling promotion, Zona 23. In that same month and year, GCW did an event with the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling FREEDOMS.

GCW's latest event, Now And Forever, was this past Friday, July 14 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event saw GCW World Champion Blake Christian successfully defend his title against MAO, and Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne retain the GCW Tag Team Titles against Amazing Red and Brian XL.