Eric Bischoff Thinks Physical WWE Hall Of Fame Will Happen, Possibly In Orlando

There are a number of museums around the world that honor and celebrate professional wrestling. In America, places like the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Oklahoma, the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in New York, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Iowa offer places for fans to visit and learn about the history of the sport and those who made it what it is today.

However, despite sometimes being an early adapter of new technologies and partnerships, WWE has yet to enter this arena of entertainment. There have been rumblings about a physical Hall of Fame for many years now, but nothing has ever fully come to fruition outside of WWE Fan Axxess events during huge PLE weekends. Although, Eric Bischoff seems to think that it will for sure happen one day.

On "Strictly Business," the former "WWE Raw" General Manager was asked about his thoughts on his former employer finally establishing a museum-like destination for members of the WWE Universe to enjoy the various artifacts collected by the WWE Archives and more. Bischoff confidently declared that basically once WWE decides to do it, it will get done.

"It probably will at some point," he said. Bischoff elaborated saying, "It's just a question of priorities — what makes the most sense when. I'm sure it will happen at some point in time. Like I said, it's just a matter of when."

In terms of location, "Easy E" said that "having a WWE museum and/or Hall of Fame makes the most sense in Orlando." Some people have even suggested that the promotion should move into the now-vacant NBA Experience at Disney Springs. And while they are certainly onto something, there's a good chance that WWE is more concerned with the Endeavor merger at the moment. Even things like NXT Europe have fallen to the wayside, but once things settle a bit more, maybe the WWE Hall of Fame building will become more attainable.