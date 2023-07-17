WWE Raw Preview 7/17: Brock Lesnar Returns, Gunther Vs. Riddle, Viking Rules Match

Tonight's "WWE Raw" emanates from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and it promises to be an eventful show as Brock Lesnar is penciled in for an appearance. Furthermore, there will be a championship match, a special gimmick bout, and more rivalries will heat up as the build toward WWE SummerSlam continues.

The big segment on the show is the return of Lesnar, who's expected to answer Cody Rhodes' challenge to a tiebreaker match at SummerSlam. Both Superstars have been feuding since the "Raw" after WWE WrestleMania 39, and they're currently sitting at one win apiece. A rubber match to determine a winner is destined to happen, and what better place to do it than WWE's biggest party of the summer?

Elsewhere, Alpha Academy's Otis and Chad Gable are scheduled to face Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders. This won't be just any match, however, as it's set to be contested under Viking Rules — which is a Street Fight with a different name.

This week's "Raw" will also see Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day will be looking to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles by defeating champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Dominik Mysterio sent a message to Owens and Zayn over the weekend, in which he declared Judgment Day's intention to dethrone the champs.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will also be in action as he's set to battle Matt Riddle. Furthermore, Imperium will be banned from ringside, though GUNTHER's dominant run since joining WWE proves that he doesn't need any help in most singles bouts.