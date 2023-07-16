Dominik Mysterio Has A Message For Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Ahead Of WWE Raw

Following The Judgment Day's victory over Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn on last week's episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest will now gear up to face Owens and Zayn, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, in a non-title match. Ahead of their battle tomorrow night on "Raw," Mysterio issued a special message to Owens and Zayn.

"Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. You know, I wish I could say some good things about them, but The Judgment Day has already beat them, twice," Mysterio said in a new Twitter video. "So I don't see anything different this upcoming Monday, and sooner or later, The Judgment Day is gonna be tag team champions."

As Mysterio pointed out, The Judgment Day defeated Zayn and Owens on two prior occasions. In addition to the aforementioned trios bout that occurred last week, Judgment Day's Priest and Finn Balor beat the champions in a non-title match on the May 15 episode of "Raw." While The Judgment Day have been mainly fixated on Rollins and Cody Rhodes since then, they now turn their attention to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Elsewhere on "Raw," Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders are also set to collide in a special "Vikings Rules" match, while Brock Lesnar returns to the red brand to presumably address Rhodes' recent SummerSlam challenge.