Brock Lesnar, Women's Tag Title Match, MITB Rematch Announced For Next Week's WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar will make his return next Monday night when "WWE Raw" comes to Atlanta, Georgia, but there are already three matches on the card for next week's show as well.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have been steadily building momentum in recent weeks by any means necessary. One week ago, they ran the gauntlet. Monday night, they used shenanigans to defeat Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a final tune-up ahead of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

After interrupting Maxxine Dupri's graduation ceremony, a "Vikings Rules" Match between Alpha Academy and the Viking Raiders has also been confirmed. Additionally, in a Money in the Bank rematch, Matt Riddle will be seeking a measure of revenge over Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in a non-title match. While the rest of Imperium is barred from ringside, Riddle won't have Drew McIntyre in his corner either.

And then, there's Lesnar. Following Cody Rhodes' challenge Monday night, the "Beast Incarnate" is set to appear, presumably to accept "The American Nightmare's" SummerSlam challenge.