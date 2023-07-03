Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green Become #1 Contenders For Women's Tag Titles On WWE Raw

Saturday at Money in the Bank, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned when Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan won them back from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. And Monday night on "WWE Raw," new No. 1 contenders emerged in the form of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Monday night brought us a little Tag Team Turmoil, with Deville and Green taking on four other teams — Indi Hartwell (in her brief main roster debut) and Candice LeRae; Tegan Nox and Dana Brooke; Emma and Nikki Cross; Kayden Carter and Katana Chance — to earn their shot at the champs.

Similar to Pretty Deadly a few weeks back on "WWE SmackDown," Deville and Green were victorious. Unlike those two, though, they ran the gauntlet from start to finish, knocking off all four teams with a few shenanigans along the way en route to a championship opportunity. Even sweeter, they were able to get revenge on Carter and Chance, who defeated the difficult duo two weeks ago on "Raw."

Following their impressive victory, they were met in the middle of the ring by Rodriguez and Morgan, only to back away and wave goodbye in return. Currently, no date is set for their inevitable showdown.