Indi Hartwell Makes Main Roster Debut (But Barely Wrestles) On WWE Raw

Indi Hartwell made her WWE main roster debut on Monday night's "Raw," but the former "NXT" Women's Champion spent less than one minute in the ring. Hartwell teamed up with Candice LeRae in a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown a pair of new number-one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship now held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, LeRae and Hartwell were the first to be eliminated by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green after spending less than two minutes total in the match.

Hartwell has not been in competition since April and the Spring Breakin' episode of "NXT." While defending the "NXT" Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez, Hartwell suffered an ankle injury after an awkward collision at ringside. Hartwell finished the match but later relinquished the "NXT" Women's Championship after being drafted to the "Raw" brand.