Eric Young Comments On Return To Impact Wrestling Following WWE Departure

Eric Young made a bold decision earlier this year, re-signing with WWE after departing Impact Wrestling. But soon after Vince McMahon returned to the company looking to facilitate a sale and, according to recent reports, that was a bridge too far for Young. The former Sanity leader would request his release in April, refusing to work with McMahon.

Young returned to Impact Wrestling over the weekend, teaming with Scott D'Amore to defeat Bully Ray and Deaner in a tag team match at Slammiversary. Young initially left Impact late in 2022, which saw his television character written off through a brutal stabbing by former Violent By Design compatriot Deaner.

"This felt good! This felt right!" Young wrote in a Monday morning Twitter post. "I made a hard choice and there is no doubt in my mind it was the right one!"

The story making the rounds is that Young didn't want to work with McMahon for a variety of "moral, creative, and personal reasons." The WWE Chairman initially left the company in the wake of an investigation into using company funds to quiet former employees that had alleged harassment and abuse at the hands of McMahon and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

Young initially re-signed with WWE in December. But when McMahon returned to the company in January, it became abundantly clear to Young and others that McMahon planned to stick around.