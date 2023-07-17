Opponents Revealed For Bronco Nima & Lucien Price's WWE NXT Debuts

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will make their official debuts on "WWE NXT" this week as the former college football standouts have impressed company officials in recent months. Both athletes have been a fixture on "NXT Level Up" since the start of the year and will now graduate to "NXT" television — with their opponents now revealed. After weeks of vignettes, Nima and Price will now take on the high-flying makeshift tandem of Scrypts and Axiom.

Nima and Price signed with WWE in March 2022, part of a recruitment class that also featured the likes of Roxanne Perez and Sol Ruca. Prior to their entry into the world of professional wrestling, Nima played four years as an offensive tackle at Idaho University with Price spending his collegiate career as a defensive end for Washington State.

Since debuting on "Level Up", the pair have faced the likes of Chase University, The Dyad and the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. However, so far they have struggled to pick up any consistent victories on the show. Additionally, Nima and Price have been working the "NXT" live event circuit as the brand tours in Florida, losing to the likes of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams and the Creed Brothers throughout May and June.

Along with the in-ring debut of the former gridiron competitors, Tuesday night's "NXT" also features Dominik Mysterio challenging Wes Lee for the 'NXT' North American Title, Tony D'Angelo returning from his stint behind bars, and the team of Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer taking on Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.