Two Former College Football Players To Debut On Next Week's WWE NXT

Fans of "NXT Level Up" are no strangers to Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, a duo of former college football players turned wrestlers that have been seen frequently on the show throughout 2023. Or at least they were until the June 2 "Level Up," which occurred shortly before vignettes for the duo appeared on "WWE NXT," hinting that fans would be seeing them move up. Those hints have now turned into reality. On July 3, another vignette featuring Nima and Price, describing their goals for "NXT," aired over social media, once again stating the duo's arrival was imminent. That was further confirmed by a vignette that aired on the July 4 episode, which saw Nima and Price driving to "NXT, announcing that their debut would occur on next week's show. No opponents were announced.

The hype around @BRONCO_WWE and @Lucien_wwe is growing as the two talk about their past and what they intend to do in the future.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/NsMOlrjZ1L — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 3, 2023

Nima and Price's debut on "NXT" proper comes only a little more than a year after the duo signed with WWE, as part of the March 2022 class of signings that included future "NXT" Women's Champion Roxxane Perez. Nima and Price has previously been known for their college football exploits, with Nima playing four years as an offensive tackle at Idaho University, while Price similarly played four years as a defensive end for Washington State. WWE has played up their football backgrounds in the vignettes, showing the two tossing a football around on the street.

In addition to Price and Nima's first "NXT" match, next week's episode will also feature the inclusion of The Judgment Day, who will be on hand to confront Carmelo Hayes after he invited the group to appear on the show, with Judgment Day leader Finn Balor ultimately accepting.