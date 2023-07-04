Carmelo Hayes Invites The Judgment Day To WWE NXT, Finn Balor Responds

Carmelo Hayes has invited all of The Judgment Day to "WWE NXT" next week, and Finn Balor has accepted. Following threats from WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on last week's "NXT," the "NXT" Champion issued a challenge on the July 4 "NXT" for a confrontation. Later on, Finn Balor appeared via video to accept, as well as rub in his singles victory over Hayes on the June 26 episode of "Raw."

Despite accepting the challenge, it remains to be seen where Balor stands with The Judgment Day after the hectic closing of the July 3 "Raw." In the closing moments of the show, Balor arguably cost Damien Priest the chance to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on a wounded World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

While Priest didn't actually cash in, Balor's interference allowed Seth Rollins to get away from Priest with his championship still intact. Following Rollins' escape, Balor and Priest argued over costing each other the World Heavyweight Championship on separate occasions.

Next week's "NXT" won't be The Judgment Day's first trip to Tuesday nights, as Balor recently appeared on the show to attack Rollins. Ripley flanked by Dominik Mysterio and Priest appeared on "NXT" this past October to face Roxanne Perez.