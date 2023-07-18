What Happened With Seth Rollins After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

Last night's "WWE Raw" ended with a highly-praised match between Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and Judgment Day's Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio. After the show went off the airwaves, Finn Balor returned to the ring as Judgment Day ganged up on Owens and Zayn, until Seth Rollins ran down to even the odds, per PWInsider.

Once the babyfaces cleared the ring, Rollins referred to himself as "the host for the post-show festivities" as he asked fans in Atlanta, Georgia to sing his song. After the fans obliged, Rollins gave props to Owens and Zayn for delivering yet another stellar match, urging the audience to sing his song again to close out the show. However, Zayn had other ideas and urged Rollins to hand him over the microphone.

"Generally speaking, I am not a jealous person," Zayn said. "But when I see 18,000 people in Atlanta all singing this [Rollins'] song, it makes me wish we [Owens and I] had a song, like [if] they would all sing with us."

At this point, the fans started an "Olé, Olé, Olé" chant directed at Zayn, but the former "Honrary Uce" had other ideas. Zayn then brought up Owens' "anger issues" before dedicating a song to his best friend and tag team partner.

"Kevin, don't be so angry," Zayn sang, as Rollins and the rest of the audience joined in. Owens grabbed the microphone and said he loved the song, proceeding to hug Zayn. "The Prize Fighter" then urged fans to once again sing Rollins' song as the three men bowed out of the ring together.

Sami Zayn sang a song to Kevin Owens after #WWERaw

went off the air 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yXWCwmBvga — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestle) July 18, 2023

According to WrestleTix, the State Farm Arena in Atlanta was packed to capacity for last night's show, another sign of WWE's recent surging attendance records.