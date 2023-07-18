This Week's WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1

This upcoming Friday, "WWE SmackDown" will be preempted on Fox due to the FIFA Women's World Cup, forcing the show to head to FS1. "SmackDown" will still air live from Orlando, Florida, with this week's show set to feature a segment laying down the "rules of engagement" for the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Additionally, "SmackDown" is set to include another United States Championship Invitational Fatal Four-Way, pitting LA Knight, Rey Mysterio, Cameron Grimes, and Sheamus against each other.

Though it's somewhat rare, this is far from the first time "SmackDown" has been moved off of Fox in favor of sports programming. While it's available in far fewer homes compared to the main Fox network, FS1 is still available in around 74 million homes. Though ratings for "SmackDown" on FS1 have historically been much lower than episodes on Fox, that is to be expected based on the differences between broadcast and cable.

With WWE SummerSlam just a few weeks away, Friday's "SmackDown" will undoubtedly feature additional announcements for the upcoming show. Last night on "WWE Raw," official SummerSlam matches were made between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus — as long as Lynch can defeat Zoey Stark next week on "Raw."