AEW's Shawn Spears Challenges Wrestling World To Show Him A Better Entrance

Entrances are a crucial part of the professional wrestling industry, setting the tone for a character from the moment that they appear from behind the curtain. From the music to any gestures or poses, it is an easy way to capture the attention of a crowd and AEW's Shawn Spears believes that he has got the best entrance in the business.

"Tell me a better entrance in the game today..." Spears challenged on Twitter. "Don't worry, I'll wait. PLAY IT LOUD!!"

Spears' entrance is quite a unique one in comparison to others as his typically starts out with lights focusing on him sitting on a chair which he then slams together. This taps into his "Chairman" gimmick, which dates all the way back to his AEW debut nailing Cody Rhodes in the head with a chair. His music has proven to be popular as well, with Spears evidently proud of what AEW put together for him, even though the company has numerous memorable entrances such as Adam Cole's.

After a period out of the ring due to circumstances in his personal life, Spears made his return to AEW back in October. And as of late, he has been tapping into his old "Perfect 10" character. This started when he began giving ratings to Jay White and Juice Robinson at ringside as he teamed up with Ricky Starks against them. His most recent opportunity though took place at AEW's Battle Of The Belts VII when he failed to win the TNT Championship against the defending Luchasaurus.