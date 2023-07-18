WWE Files To Trademark 5 New Names

Last week, WWE filed for a trademark on the name "Karmen Petrovic, with the name going to Performance Center trainee Monika Klisara, a former karate competitor from Canada. There were more where that one came from, though, as on Thursday, the day after the "Karmen Petrovic" filing, WWE filed for trademarks on another five names, which got indexed by trademark aggregator USPTO Report: Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Trey Bearhill, Izzi Dame, and Kiyah Saint. The trademarks cover all of the usual fields that WWE trademarks cover, mainly with regard to "wrestling exhibitions and performances."

As of this writing, two of the five names have been claimed by the talent on social media. Franki Strefling, a former volleyball standout, has taken on the Izzi Dame moniker, while Rickssen Opont, a former track and field athlete who specialized in the discus and hammer throws, is now Tyson "The Brick" DuPont. DuPont tweeted on Tuesday that he would be in the Chase U section at that night's "WWE NXT," though the implication was that he'll be just one of many faces in the crowd in the Chase U gear and not a new member of the onscreen stable.

WWE has long made a habit of coming up with new names for as many wrestlers as possible so that the names belong to the company. There have been exceptions on and off over the years, with AJ Styles probably being the biggest one in recent memory, but as a general rule, if you're signing with WWE, you should expect your name to be changed before you appear on television.