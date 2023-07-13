WWE NXT Performer Monika Klisara Seemingly Confirms New Ring Name

Last year, martial arts competitor Monika Klisara reported to the WWE Performance Center as part of the company's latest class of recruits. Now, based on a recent Twitter post, Klisara has seemingly found her new ring name: Karmen Petrovic. The karate black belt posted a photo to Twitter showing off a new look, with the performer standing in front of a red moon while wielding a katana.

allow me to reintroduce myself.. 🗡 pic.twitter.com/AMutMnLfsP — karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) July 13, 2023

Petrovic has yet to make her TV debut, but it seems as though that may be imminent with the reveal of her new presentation. In recent weeks, the WWE recruit has responded to a number of fan questions on Twitter, revealing Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" movies as the inspiration for her character and calling Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka from WWE TLC 2018 her favorite women's wrestling match.

Prior to coming to North America, Petrovic was raised in the Balkans, emigrating to Canada to flee war when she was a child. She began learning karate at age 5, eventually joining the Canadian national team and finding competitive success. According to Petrovic, she has a photographic memory, which the performer labeled as both "a blessing and a curse."

With her European background, Petrovic could be a good fit for the company's NXT Europe project. WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently gave an update on NXT Europe, stating that things had been put on the back burner due to the company's ongoing merger with UFC under Endeavor. However, Levesque said it remains a priority for the future.