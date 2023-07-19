Logan Paul Has Asked To Open WWE SummerSlam So He Can Leave For His Brother's Fight

While it has yet to be made official, Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed he will be wrestling at WWE SummerSlam on August 5. However, there is an added request surrounding his appearance.

On his "Impaulsive" podcast, Paul revealed that he has specifically asked WWE to pencil in his match, which is reportedly against Ricochet, as the opening contest for the SummerSlam card. This move was prompted by Logan's hope to see his brother, Jake, fight Nate Diaz in their upcoming professional boxing match, which is slated to take place on the same night in Dallas, Texas.

"As soon as my match ends, I'm going to hop on a private jet, fly to Dallas in my [wrestling] gear, walk in the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz," Logan said. "I'm going to try. I don't know if I'm going to make it, but I think if I do, it'll be minutes. I walk into the venue round one, Jake Paul-Nate Diaz starts. It is barely possible, but how incredible [would that be]?"

With SummerSlam emanating from Detroit, Michigan, Logan says a departing flight to Dallas would last approximately two-and-a-half hours. As the plane crosses over into the central time zone, the clock also shifts back one hour. Per his mathematical calculations, Logan believes it is "barely doable" for him to land in Dallas and arrive at the American Airlines Center in time for Jake's fight, which will presumably start at 11 PM CST. The contest will also mark Diaz's professional boxing debut.

As Logan waits to hear back on his request, he is set for another encounter with Ricochet on this Monday's episode of "Raw."

