Logan Paul Accepts Ricochet's Challenge For A Match Next Week On WWE Raw

For the third week in a row, Ricochet was given a microphone. And once again, he had words for the "Social Media Megastar," Logan Paul.

Last Monday on "WWE Raw," Ricochet and Paul met face-to-face, with "The Ultimate Influencer" accusing the high-flyer of using him solely to boost his own stock. After all, Paul has had just three singles matches in WWE and they've come against The Miz, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

Ricochet ultimately got the better of him that night, and once again challenged him to come to "Raw" next week when they visit Tampa Bay, Florida. This time, Paul was thrilled to accept, tweeting "CHALLENGE ACCEPTED" while mocking his promo and dubbing him "Mr. Clean."

Issues between the two truly kicked off at the Royal Rumble in January during a memorable, viral moment when Ricochet and Paul flew at each other from opposite sides of the ring. That lingering tension was amplified earlier this month at Money in the Bank when the two went crashing through two tables courtesy of a high-risk Spanish Fly.

With those moments in the rear-view, not to mention Ricochet getting the better of their altercation one week ago, it'll be interesting to see what these two cook up next week when they meet face-to-face once again.