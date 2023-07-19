Referee Nick Patrick Assesses WWE's Options For Top Babyface Wrestler

Veteran wrestling referee Nick Patrick has spent a great deal of time in the ring getting an up-close look at some of the biggest stars in the industry. Asked on AdFreeShows' "Monday Mailbag" podcast who he sees as WWE's next big babyface, Patrick threw several possibilities out into the open.

"They're grooming Cody [Rhodes] for that position," Patrick said. "He's gonna get that shot. But I'm looking at other kids that have talent that people are starting to really like, and that are getting put into position [so] they can actually really shine and make a statement for themself, and that's that Damian Priest kid. [I] like watching him." Patrick acknowledged that Priest was currently a heel, but sees a future for The Judgment Day member as a babyface.

"He's got talent, he's got ability, he's got the look," Patrick continued. "He's got the thing, you know? It's just being in the right place at the right time." Patrick also highlighted another performer he sees great opportunity in.

"Drew McIntyre's another guy," Patrick said. "He could step in there real easily." McIntyre seems poised to face GUNTHER at WWE SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship in several weeks, looking to end his fellow European's lengthy reign.

As for Rhodes and Priest, they both have big things ahead as well. Priest was the winner of this year's Men's Money in the Bank match, while Rhodes is set to face off in a rubber match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Rhodes is reportedly still earmarked to face Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania, indicating the company sees the second-generation wrestler just as favorably as Patrick.