Kevin Sullivan Hopes This WWE Hall Of Famer Gets One More Run

WCW veteran Kevin Sullivan has shared locker rooms with countless talented wrestlers over the course of his career, and on the debut episode of Sullivan's podcast, "Tuesday with the Taskmaster," he called Sean Waltman one of his absolute favorites. Sullivan highlighted Waltman's ability to garner "heat" from the crowd, and stated that it was very difficult to replace Waltman's specific set of abilities when he departed WCW. He also agreed with co-host Conrad Thompson that Waltman deserves a chance at the spotlight once again in today's era.

"He doesn't get the credit he deserves," Sullivan said. "His brain is so valuable. It's like — I go back to Brian Pillman. When Pillman died, not only did we lose a great performer. We lost one of the smartest guys I ever met in the business. ... I think that Sean would be a huge asset. Not just on his wrestling ability. ... He didn't get enough credit on how great of a performer he was, but he's just as smart too."

During the conversation, the former WCW star recalled the renowned match featuring Waltman, Nash, and Hall vs. Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, and Kevin Greene from WCW Slamboree 1997. According to Sullivan, it would've almost certainly been Waltman's idea for himself, Nash, and Hall to all lay down for their opponents at the same time as a sign of respect, showing the kind of person Waltman was and still is.