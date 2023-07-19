Kevin Sullivan Hopes This WWE Hall Of Famer Gets One More Run
WCW veteran Kevin Sullivan has shared locker rooms with countless talented wrestlers over the course of his career, and on the debut episode of Sullivan's podcast, "Tuesday with the Taskmaster," he called Sean Waltman one of his absolute favorites. Sullivan highlighted Waltman's ability to garner "heat" from the crowd, and stated that it was very difficult to replace Waltman's specific set of abilities when he departed WCW. He also agreed with co-host Conrad Thompson that Waltman deserves a chance at the spotlight once again in today's era.
"He doesn't get the credit he deserves," Sullivan said. "His brain is so valuable. It's like — I go back to Brian Pillman. When Pillman died, not only did we lose a great performer. We lost one of the smartest guys I ever met in the business. ... I think that Sean would be a huge asset. Not just on his wrestling ability. ... He didn't get enough credit on how great of a performer he was, but he's just as smart too."
During the conversation, the former WCW star recalled the renowned match featuring Waltman, Nash, and Hall vs. Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, and Kevin Greene from WCW Slamboree 1997. According to Sullivan, it would've almost certainly been Waltman's idea for himself, Nash, and Hall to all lay down for their opponents at the same time as a sign of respect, showing the kind of person Waltman was and still is.
A Key Figure in the Monday Night Wars
The topic of Waltman first came up when Sullivan was asked if he agreed with Eric Bischoff that Waltman was the most important member of the roster to switch from WCW to the WWF during the "Monday Night Wars." Waltman departed WCW only to show up on the competition's show the day following WWE WrestleMania in 1998. Sullivan's opinion was in line with Bischoff, and the veteran was happy to explain why he valued Waltman so highly.
"Let me ask you this: in groups that have been inducted [into the WWE] Hall of Fame, is Sean the only one that's got two?" Sullivan asked. "That's how important he was to me, too. ... [Scott] Hall was Tarzan, Kevin [Nash] was the toughest guy on the block, and [Hulk] Hogan was Hogan. But with those tough guys, and they were giants, you had Sean that could stir the pot. He was great."
Waltman has left the door open when it comes to a return to professional wrestling competition. The WWE and WCW veteran had his last match at Joey Janela's Spring Break for GCW in 2022, but speculation has ramped up in recent months that Waltman could return to the ring in the near future.