Finn Balor's Unconventional Choice For Proudest Moment Of His WWE Career

Finn Balor has accomplished a number of things in the nine years he's been with WWE. From winning the "NXT" Championship and Intercontinental title twice, to being the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, the Irishman has certainly etched his place in the history books. But, there's only one moment that he apparently considers to be his proudest, and it happened Tuesday night.

Following Dominik Mysterio's "NXT" North American Championship win over Wes Lee on July 18, Balor took to Twitter to state, "The proudest moment of my career. Congratulations @DomMysterio35."

The proudest moment of my career. Congratulations @DomMysterio35 https://t.co/10TLf5bPtC — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 19, 2023

Balor has served as a mentor for Mysterio since the latter joined The Judgment Day last September. The faction has continued to dominate across all brands with Rhea Ripley becoming WWE Women's World Champion and Damian Priest recently winning Money in the Bank. Now, Mysterio has captured his first singles title since debuting three years ago.

Dominik previously held the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship with his father Rey in 2021. The Usos ended their two-month reign, sparking a drought in Dominik's career. Priest and Mysterio previously challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship earlier this year, but the North American title shot marked Mysterio's first singles title match ever in WWE.

Balor will have an opportunity to add to The Judgment Day's accomplishments when he challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam on August 5. With NXT Great American Bash on the horizon before then, it remains to be seen what's next for Mysterio as champion.