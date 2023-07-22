Seth Rollins Praises Dave Meltzer As A Historian But Says 'Match Ratings Are Silly'

Seth Rollins, as World Heavyweight Champion on "WWE Raw," is on a hot streak, regularly putting on well-received matches while also having fully rehabilitated his character from any damage done to it by his much-maligned 2019 feud with The Fiend. Just how well is his career going? Rollins was Logan Paul's latest guest on "IMPAULSIVE," with co-host Mike Majilak note that many of his "highest-rated matches are as of recently," which got Rollins talking about match ratings in general as well as the weight given to Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer's personal star ratings.

"If I'm not mistaken, I think that Kurt Angle has no five-star matches [from Meltzer], OK?" Rollins said. "One of the greatest of all time, and there's a plethora of these people. My point is Dave's great. He's a great historian, he's been a part of the business for a long, long time." Rollins then explained, in basic terms, the wrestling newsletter culture that the Observer grew out of, which gave way to wrestling news websites before Paul asked him how the wrestling media gets their information.

"Oh, there's moles everywhere. Somebody out there is leaking it to somebody, or telling somebody who's telling somebody who's telling somebody, you never know. You have to be very careful with your information in this industry. He's great as a historian, but match ratings are silly, match ratings are very silly. It's so subjective. If it's good, it's good. You know when something's good." Majilak then noted that in general, people are much more into rating entertainment and various products than they used to be, so it's easy to see how Meltzer's star ratings have taken on a life of their own.

