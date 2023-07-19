Backstage News On Talent Meeting Held Before July 8 Episode Of AEW Collision

While there doesn't appear to be an official brand split in AEW, it seems that "Collision" is closing ranks on its Wednesday night sibling.

Fightful Select is reporting that a talent meeting was held before the July 8 edition of "Collision," led by CM Punk, which focused on ways to differentiate the program from "Dynamite." According to the report, the meeting helped ease the worries of "Collision" wrestlers. Punk reportedly led the locker room in a discussion of finishes, shenanigans, and other things that they want to avoid on the Saturday night program. Also covered were the recently reported safety guidelines, as well as a reminder to work a bit harder at promoting projects like the "AEW: Fight Forever" video game.

The meeting seemingly strengthens the argument that "Collision" was established to give wayward AEW roster members, including the divisive Punk, a place to compete. There was talk of doing a roster split before the debut of "Collision" but nothing official ever took place, though the meeting and the attempts to differentiate the program do lend credence to the possibility of a soft brand split.

Punk infamously took a hiatus from AEW after getting in a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. That led to the belief that "Collision," which featured Punk's return on its debut episode, was established to keep the popular former AEW World Champion separate from the AEW Executive Vice-Presidents. Punk recently appeared on "Dynamite" but it was notably an episode that The Elite was absent from, outside of a prerecorded promo.