Shayna Baszler Says Fans Cheer For Her In WWE Ronda Rousey Feud Because She's Right

Shayna Baszler is no longer playing nice with her former on-screen friend Ronda Rousey and fans are eating it up. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Baszler explained why fans have suddenly taken to her side so quickly.

"One thing I've always said about wrestling fans – sports fans in general – is they can smell when you're faking the funk," Baszler explained, "and all this is legit and real to me. I think they connect to stuff that's real."

Baszler compares it to a boxing match, where fans don't have to figure out who the "good guy" and "bad guy" are.

"You just cheer for who you like and it just happens to be me because the stuff I'm saying is real," Baszler said, "and the stuff I'm saying is the stuff fans have been saying ever since Ronda got signed."

Baszler has called out Rousey for her lack of passion and enthusiasm for professional wrestling, after fracturing her tag team with the former UFC Champion. Baszler betrayed Rousey, causing the team to lose their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Money In The Bank in London, England. Despite sabotaging their championship run, fans took Baszler's side in the burgeoning feud.

Behind the scenes, Baszler and Rousey have been determined to feud for some time, and with Rousey scheduled to take a hiatus soon, reports say that the feud was fast-tracked. Rousey credits Baszler with introducing her to professional wrestling, with the feud bringing their friendship full circle.

