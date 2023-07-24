Why Tommy Dreamer Calls It A 'Great Move' To Give Dominik Mysterio WWE NXT NA Title

The July 18 edition of "WWE NXT" saw Wes Lee's impressive North American Championship reign come to an end thanks to Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member won his first singles gold in WWE as a result. However, while some fans are unhappy to see Lee's come to an end, Tommy Dreamer was happy about the booking decision.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the ECW legend said Mysterio's victory was genuinely shocking, noting that it had an impact on the audience. Dreamer praised Lee's reign and stated that he elevated the title, which is why people were stunned by his loss. That said, he loved the surprising nature of Mysterio's upset victory.

"I too enjoyed the gasp when it [the loss] happened. I thought people were thinking he would kick out... This was a shock. They showed that woman's face and she was like, 'No.' There was people with their hands on their heads like, 'I can't believe I'm seeing this.'"

While Dreamer appreciated the shock factor of Lee's loss, he also believes that putting the title on Mysterio, a main roster Superstar, makes sense from a business perspective. "I think it was a great decision for him to be the champion, 'cause it's going to get even more heat and it's going to get even more recognition for a brand that's awesome. And that brand is NXT.'

Dreamer's co-host Bully Ray also enjoyed Mysterio's victory. He said that people will pay to see Mysterio lose the title, whether that's in a rematch with Lee or against someone else. Lee was originally scheduled to defend the title against Mustafa Ali at NXT The Great American Bash, but those plans appear to have been scrapped. However, Ali will undoubtedly challenge Mysterio at some point.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.