AEW's Dr. Britt Baker Says She'll Win A Blood & Guts Match Someday

Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has won the AEW Women's World Championship and the 2022 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The 32-year-old believes she will emerge victorious from one of AEW's marquee matches in the future.

"Just wait till I win a #BloodAndGuts match someday," Baker wrote on Twitter. "Save this tweet."

Three Blood and Guts matches have taken place in AEW since 2021, with the most recent bout occurring last night on "AEW Dynamite" at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, where The Golden Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kota Ibushi, and "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Konosuke Takeshita, PAC, and the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

As it stands, there have been no women's Blood and Guts matches in AEW. It appeared as though that would change this year, with a team formed by The Outcasts' Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya possibly going up against a team led by Baker and Jamie Hayter. However, AEW CEO Tony Khan recently explained that "depth issues" restricted a women's Blood and Guts match taking place, pointing out that it was "not a feasible idea" because of various injuries in the women's locker room.