Tony Khan Explains Lack Of Women's Blood And Guts Match On AEW Dynamite

On tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC will go to war with The Golden Elite in a brutal Blood And Guts match. However, it seemed like the promotion was also building towards a second encounter in the massive steel structure involving The Outcasts versus a team led by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter. For one reason or another, it never came to fruition, and Tony Khan has finally addressed why.

During the media call for ROH Death Before Dishonor, Fightful learned that the AEW boss cites "depth issues" as the reason for leaving a women's Blood And Guts off the card tonight. He said that due to a number of injuries that have recently plagued the women's locker room including Hayter, Thunder Rosa, and Willow Nightingale (who recovered and would go on to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament), the match "was not a feasible idea for them this year."

"Some of the momentum for that, when Jamie Hayter was running hot as champion, was there, and I'm not sure at this moment, given some of the injuries we had, that was feasible," Khan said. "Also, with so many of the women competing this week in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, it is a very hard-hitting match and there is a lot of attrition for it. Santana still hasn't been back from last year. The women's division is pretty beat up, they've been beating the hell out of each other." Some fans may find Khan's comments frustrating, especially considering the common criticism of how he books AEW's women's division. After all, AEW has a stacked locker room, yet most shows only have one women's match per episode. And considering the top male stars in tonight's match, are they not banged up as well? Fair or not, many are likely to consider Khan's explanation lacking.