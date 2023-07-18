AEW Dynamite Preview 7/19: Blood & Guts, FTW Championship Match, Blind Eliminator

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and viewers can look forward to the return of one of the company's tentpole stipulation matches. Elsewhere, the FTW Championship will be on the line and new AEW World Tag Team Championship contenders will be declared.

The biggest selling point of the show is the Blood and Guts match. The bout will see Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta team up with PAC and Konosuke Takeshita to battle Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kota Ibushi inside the cage. Furthermore, the Blood and Guts match marks Ibushi's AEW debut following months of speculation about his future after leaving NJPW. That said, it remains to be seen if he'll be signed to a full-time deal with Tony Khan's promotion after tomorrow night.

Of course, The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club aren't the only AEW stars with beef in AEW at the moment. HOOK has been out to get revenge on "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry since his old tag team partner betrayed him at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. On this week's "Dynamite," the rising stars will finally collide inside the squared circle, and HOOK's FTW Championship will be up for grabs.

Finally, Adam Cole and MJF will face Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the final round of the Blind Eliminator Tournament. MJF and Cole have formed somewhat of a strange bedfellows bromance lately, while Guevara and Garcia are out to prove that they can succeed without the guidance of Chris Jericho. The winning team will also receive a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.