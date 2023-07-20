AEW's Swerve Strickland Names His Favorite Rappers And More In XXL Feature

AEW star Swerve Strickland announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has been featured in the Freshman issue of XXL Magazine, which is an American hip-hop publication highlighting up and coming artists.

He tweeted, "DREAM COME TRUE!!!! Big shout outs and thank you to @XXL magazine for giving me a feature in their July FRESHMAN issue! Started reading this magazine back in 2010 and been lucky enough to work with former freshman such as @MickeyFactz and @JonConnorMusic! This just the start! You aint believe in me yet, too late."

Big shout outs and thank you to @XXL magazine for giving me a feature in their July FRESHMAN issue! Started reading this magazine back in 2010 and been lucky enough to work with former freshman such as @MickeyFactz and @JonConnorMusic! This just the... pic.twitter.com/9xOvyb1UzW — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) July 20, 2023

Strickland released a collaborative album in March 2022 and then dropped his first solo album this past March. During his interview with XXL, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed who his top five rappers are.

"The more time goes on, the more Lil Wayne makes his claim as one of the best to ever do this," Strickland said. "Jay-Z is definitely one of the greatest ever. You have Drake, commercial-wise, success-wise, nobody's ever accomplished the amount that Drake has and the time frame that he's done it. He's been number one for more than 10 years and that's very rare."

He added, "I would say Kendrick Lamar has moved up to the top 10 category as a lyricist and success-wise. Eminem is up there too. He's one of the greatest and also one of the most diabolical lyricists I've ever heard in my life. [And] Black Thought. He's up there, but I don't think he's up there as enough as he should be. Black Thought is one of the greatest to ever touch a microphone. Nas is up there. I'm past five, but it's hard to be at a definitive five."