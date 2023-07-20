Dalton Castle Will Face Samoa Joe For ROH TV Title At Death Before Dishonor

During this week's episode of "ROH on HonorClub," Dalton Castle defeated Shane Taylor in the Ring of Honor World Television Title Eliminator Tournament final. Castle will now challenge ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe for the title Friday night at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

To get to the finals, Castle had to defeat Tony Nese, while Taylor had to defeat Shawn Dean. Prior to this week's tournament finals match, Joe had joked on social media about it.

"'Winner', is that what your selling to these dudes," tweeted Joe.

Castle held the ROH TV Title earlier in his career, in November 2021, though his reign lasted only 22 days. He won the title from current WWE Superstar Dragon Lee, then lost it to Rhett Titus at Final Battle 2021. Other titles that Castle has acquired during his run in the promotion include the ROH World Title and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (twice). Before his upcoming title match on Friday, the last time that Castle was in any title picture was for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles. He and The Boys unsuccessfully tried to recapture the titles from The Embassy's Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona on the March 16 episode of "ROH on HonorClub." The Embassy won the titles from them back in December 2022 at Final Battle.

Since Joe became the ROH TV Champion on the April 13, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite," he has defended it against the likes of Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage, Colt Cabana, and Juice Robinson. It's worth noting that Castle and Joe have never been in the ring together.