WWE SmackDown Preview 7/21: Roman Reigns Returns, U.S. Championship Invitational

This week's "WWE SmackDown" is set to emanate from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The episode will be headlined by more of Bloodline's drama, and four of the brand's top Superstars will collide in the United States Championship Invitational. Due to the FIFA Women's World Cup, the July 21 edition of "SmackDown" will air on FS1.

According to WWE.com, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam. However, the feuding cousins will meet face-to-face to lay down the "Rules of Engagement" for their upcoming title match on tonight's episode. It remains to be seen what the Superstars have in store, but it's highly possible that Reigns will be out to ensure the rules work in his favor.

While the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is arguably the most sought-after prize in the company, the United States Title scene is also heating up. Tonight's "SmackDown" will see Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, Rey Mysterio, and LA Knight compete to determine a challenger for Santos Escobar, who won the last Invitational fatal four-way match for a title opportunity. Whoever wins the match between Escobar and the winner of tonight's bout will go on to face Austin Theory for the gold at a later date.

No more matches or segments have been confirmed at the time of this writing. However, the July 14 episode of "SmackDown" set up some interesting storylines that will undoubtedly continue tonight. For example, Charlotte Flair accidentally speared Bianca Belair while trying to stave off Bayley and IYO Sky, so there will be fallout from that. Elsewhere, Karrion Kross continued his feud with AJ Styles by attacking Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Styles will likely be looking for some payback later on.