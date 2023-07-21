Eric Young On WWE Exit: 'I Can't Take Instruction And Work For A Person Like That'

It was recently reported that Eric Young left WWE in April because he didn't want to work with Vince McMahon. The longtime wrestling promoter returned to the Stamford-based promotion as executive chairman earlier this year after retiring last summer due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Young, who returned to Impact Wrestling at the promotion's Slammiversary event this past weekend, addressed his WWE exit in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo.

"I can say that I signed up for one thing and then was presented with a completely different thing," Young said. "Personally, professionally, and for me, more importantly, morally, I can't take instruction and work for a person like that.

"And if you would have said that nine months ago, six months ago, I would probably would have said, 'No. I wouldn't be back at Impact.' Fates got a funny way of doing things.

"Like I said, I didn't really wanna leave [Impact] in the first place, but business is business, and an opportunity had presented itself that I just couldn't say no to. I made the move, and I don't regret it at all. Nine-month vacation, there's worse things that can happen to a person, for sure."

Young went on to say that he was "very lucky" to be in a position where he had a choice to leave WWE, acknowledging that not many people within the promotion would have that same ability. The former Impact World Champion believes it was the right option for him to walk away from a "massive opportunity" and "life-changing money." Young said that he doesn't regret the decision he made.

