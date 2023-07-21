Photos: WWE Stars Hit Row Share Pics From Barbie-Themed Photoshoot

Top Dolla and B-Fab have shared numerous images of Hit Row participating in a Barbie-themed photoshoot. The shots coincide with the release of the "Barbie" movie, which hit movie theaters today.

The fantasy comedy "Barbie" movie features an all-star cast, including Margot Robbie playing Barbie and Ryan Gosling playing Ken. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena also appears in the film, playing the role of Kenmaid. The 16-time WWE world champion agreed to be cast in "Barbie" after paying for Robbie's bill at a restaurant in London, England. Cena, who was in the city filming "Fast X" at the same time as "Barbie" was being shot, was later asked by Robbie to be a part of the film.

A small handful of WWE stars were on hand for the premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles, California, earlier this month. Former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion — now known as the WWE Women's World Championship — Liv Morgan was in attendance, as well as Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Morgan's appearance was later featured in The New York Times. The 29-year-old attended the premiere wearing a Barbie-inspired outfit and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on her shoulder. She was seen interacting with various cast members on the red carpet, including Robbie.