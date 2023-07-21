WWE Reportedly Not Planning On Splitting Up Street Profits Any Time Soon

It appears that "WWE SmackDown" is going to be feeling the smoke for the foreseeable future, as WWE is not going to be splitting up The Street Profits anytime soon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Pulling Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford apart is something that has been heavily rumored for months, with plenty of fans weighing in on the idea, but that doesn't appear to be the plan for the popular team. Last Friday, WWE seemingly teased starting a brand new faction involving The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley, with the trio leaving together in a car, leading to speculation about them working together.

WWE didn't use Lashley or The Street Profits much in the build-up to this, but it appears that the trio are likely to be a babyface group moving forward. Right now it is unclear what the firm plans are for them, whether or not it will be billed as The Hurt Business 2.0 or something completely different, but it is expected that the trio will be starting to work together as a unit from now on.

This will keep Ford and Dawkins together for the foreseeable future, which is something that Dawkins has admitted to wanting to do. He has previously stated that they'd like to be like The New Day, who have never turned on each other or officially split up. However, the trio have all worked singles storylines, with Big E and Kofi Kingston both winning the WWE Championship while representing the faction, something that The Street Profits could do in the future.