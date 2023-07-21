WWE Personnel Reportedly Happy With Dominik Mysterio Vs. Wes Lee On 7/18 NXT

"WWE NXT's" rating rose this week following Dominik Mysterio's victory over Wes Lee that saw him become the new North American Champion, and people in the company were impressed with it, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Said people were pleased with the fact that it led to a 72.2% year-over-year increase in the 18-49 demo, while it was also pointed out that the final quarter was similar to what "AEW Dynamite" had done, while also beating the previous "AEW Collision." The idea inside the company is that with this being a contract year the gains are coming at a perfect time for a renewal price, with people inside "NXT" hoping to push the numbers to beat "Dynamite," therefore if talent such as Mysterio are helping achieve that then WWE will keep tapping into main roster stars that way.

Of course, adding main roster talent with The Judgment Day members helped, and because it was such a big success it means that the faction will likely be appearing on Tuesday nights more moving forward. The match between Mysterio and Lee had been pushed heavily on "WWE Raw" this week as well which contributed, and Mysterio wearing the North American title on main roster shows will only increase the exposure. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are being presented as a duo a lot right now too, which has allowed Ripley's star power to rise even more. She is amongst the top merchandise sellers, and that will no doubt lead to further opportunities, but it is currently unknown whether or not she will wrestle on "NXT" as well.