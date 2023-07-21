Harley Cameron Initially Had Plans To Go To WWE Before AEW Came Calling

Before Harley Cameron became a member of AEW's QTV stable, she was on track to join their rival company, WWE.

While Cameron was primarily focused on her music projects at the time, her energy eventually blended with her aspirations to pursue professional wrestling. On "Talk is Jericho," the Australian performer noted that she had formed solid friendships with current WWE Superstars Shotzi and Scarlett, who, in turn, taught her more about the wrestling business. When Cameron began dabbling in the sport, she caught the eye of WWE. As Cameron attests, her plans to sign with WWE were later squashed due to some unfortunate circumstances.

"I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process," Cameron explained. "But thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat."