Sam Adonis Announces Departure From MLW

Sam Adonis took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he has departed from Major League Wrestling. The 33-year-old thanked the promotion and noted he has nothing but wonderful things to say about their crew.

Adonis tweeted, "The time has come for myself and @MLW to part ways (for now). I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the MLW Crew and I wish them nothing but the best! Thank you!"

The time has come for myself and @MLW to part ways (for now) I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the MLW Crew and I wish them nothing but the best! Thank you! 🙏 — Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) July 21, 2023

Additionally, WrestleZone reports that Adonis' contract was set to expire in October and that the two parties decided to part ways early with no ill will between them.

Adonis made his MLW debut on "Fusion" in October 2022, but the match didn't air until January 2023. He went undefeated in singles matches until the MLW Never Say Never pay-per-view earlier this month where he lost a Country Whipping match to Mance Warner.

During his short stint, Adonis picked up singles wins over the likes of Calvin Tankman and Willie Mack. He also beat Warner in a Lether Strap bout and participated in this year's 40-man Battle Riot match that was ultimately won by Alex Kane.

Adonis, who is the real-life younger brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves, was once signed to WWE developmental in 2011. After his release, he competed across the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Japan. He's currently active in AAA and most recently teamed with Psycho Clown in a Guerra De Rivalidades finals that ended in a draw against the team of LA Park and Rush at AAA TripleMania XXXI.