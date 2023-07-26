Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher On United Empire Earning Their Keep In AEW Trios Tourney

Aussie Open have cemented themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world right now, but their transition into AEW over the past 12 months hasn't all been smooth sailing. After making a name for themselves in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the duo of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis first appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in June 2022, arriving alongside Will Ospreay and competing in the AEW World Trios Title Tournament. After a shock victory over Death Triangle, the group took on The Elite, laying the foundation for the legendary Ospreay-Kenny Omega feud, as well as a future "Dynamite" showdown between Aussie Open and The Young Bucks.

In an interview with "AEW Unrestricted," Fletcher admitted the rising Australian stars felt the pressure to prove themselves to a new audience early on.

"I think going into [the tournament] ... it still felt like we were earning our spot and earning our keep," he explained.

"I think Ospreay a little bit less so because he's been around a lot longer and had the five-star matches ... people knew who he was as opposed to me and Davis ... Going into the trios tournament, I definitely felt like this is a big spot. We had two 'Dynamite' main events and that was very much like sink or swim to us, I think," he continued, "and we went out there and we killed it like we always knew we could.

Fletcher also credited the victory over PAC and The Lucha Bros. as a 'major turning point' in Aussie Open's careers, which ultimately led to the team signing long-term deals with AEW.

