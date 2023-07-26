Why Tommy Dreamer Likes AEW's Blood & Guts Match From A Branding Perspective

The latest installment of Blood and Guts was a spectacle for the ages, with the months-long rivalry between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club culminating in an epic showdown on "AEW Dynamite" in Boston. After a myriad of matches between the two polar-opposite factions, the addition of Kota Ibushi to the babyface lineup alongside longtime partner Kenny Omega was enough to get them over the line, with the two teams shaking hands once the show went off the air on TBS. After battles involving The Pinnacle, Jericho Appreciation Society, and The Inner Circle in past years, Blood and Guts 2023 was perhaps the most violent yet.

On "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer praised the match and believes the special attraction element has made it a must-watch for AEW supporters. "I really like how AEW has made their own Hell in a Cell or War Games, made it special and made it unique to AEW," he said. "I enjoyed the top of the cage almost having a platform and when the wrestlers went up there, they were able to do moves. I love the opening of the cage, where Matt Jackson made it rain tacks — I thought that was brilliant and into the double back-drop. I enjoyed that because also for branding purposes, the fact they do it once a year, really makes it special. They did an excellent job in the four years of existence of AEW to make this match mean something. You don't always have to fall off the top of the cage, you don't always need to do these certain things."

"They had a uniqueness within the match ... there aren't a whole lot of parameters, but the people of Boston really enjoyed it. It was a packed house, everybody was on their feet ... all the men delivered, it was a great match."