Andrade El Idolo Vs. Buddy Matthews In Ladder Match For Mask Announced On AEW Collision

A huge match was announced during this week's episode of "AEW Collision" — House of Black's Buddy Matthews versus Andrade El Idolo in a ladder match. The winner of the match gets Idolo's mask.

It was Julia Hart who stole the mask for the stable. Now ever since Idolo has been trying to get it back and is being taunted by the leader of House of Black — Malakai Black. The last time that Idolo faced Matthews was on the debut episode of "Collision," in which he won the match. In the second episode of "Collision," Andrade defeated another House of Black member — Brody King.

During Saturday's episode, Idolo saw himself barred from "Collision," so the Trios Championship match would run smoothly. Matthews, King, and Black were successful this week in defending the AEW Trios Titles against The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. They have been the AEW Trios Champions since March 5, when they defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson).