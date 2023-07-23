Spoilers For 7/22 ROH Tapings Following AEW Collision

Hot off the heels of Death Before Dishonor, several Ring of Honor stars returned to action the following night as the promotion taped an episode of "ROH on HonorClub," which will serve as the fallout to ROH Death Before Dishonor. These tapings were filmed before and after Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," which emanated from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Since returning to the ring on the July 6 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," Leyla Hirsch has remained undefeated. That trend then continued as she emerged victorious against Trish Adora on the Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour pre-show. Following their encounter, Hirsch laced up her boots to face a notable talent from indies, while Adora battled a member of The Righteous during Saturday's ROH tapings.

Here is a look at the full spoilers for "ROH on HonorClub," courtesy of PWInsider.

*** SPOILERS BELOW ***

* Trish Adora defeated Vita VonStarr of The Righteous.

* Leyla Hirsch defeated B3cca.

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) defeated Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & JT Davidson.

* Renegade Twins defeated JC Storm & Tiara James.

* Josh Woods defeated Eli Isom in a Pure Rules match. After the match, Mark Sterling challenged ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata to defend his title against Woods. Shibata subsequently agreed, prompting Woods and Sterling to retreat.

* Zack Clayton defeated KM (Kevin Matthews).

* Following a successful title defense against Willow Nightingale at Death Before Dishonor, ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Christina Marie in a non-title match.

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus.

* Christopher Daniels defeated JD Drake.

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Gabriel Hodder & Adrian Soriano.

* Tony Nese defeated Cheeseburger.

* Gravity defeated Anthony Henry.

* Shane Taylor defeated Serpentico.

*Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated The Trustbusters (Slim J, Sonny Kiss & Ari Daivari).