WWE NXT Star Debuts As Quincy Elliott's Manager At Live Event

WWE signee Alivia Ash officially made her "WWE NXT" live event debut on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida. Simply going by her first name, Alivia accompanied Quincy Elliott to the ring for a singles match against Dante Chen. Despite Elliott having a manager at ringside, Chen won the bout.

Following her debut, Ash took to Twitter to state, "You're welcome," while sharing photos of her first appearance.

Ash was offered a WWE contract one year ago following the tryouts that were held in Nashville during SummerSlam 2022 weekend. Ash participated in track and field at Rutgers University and officially signed with WWE's Performance Center as part of the Fall 2022 class that boasted over a dozen collegiate athletes.

WWE often tries out gimmicks and new ideas on live event loops, so it remains to be seen if Ash and Elliott will remain an item going forward.

As of late, Elliott has been performing on "NXT Level Up" with losses to Kale Dixon, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger. Elliott started appearing more on "NXT" last fall, but his television time tapered off after co-hosting NXT Halloween Havoc alongside Shotzi in October.

Elliott's two-month hiatus from the ring at the end of 2022 was reportedly because of an injury he suffered in a televised match against Xyon Quinn. Elliott returned to working house shows in December before appearing in a North American Championship qualifying battle royal in March.

Saturday's "NXT" house show in Gainesville also saw a pair of preview matches for NXT Great American Bash. Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport battled to a no contest, while Tiffany Stratton defended her "NXT" Women's Championship against Thea Hail in the main event.