Swerve Strickland To Make An Example Out Of Darby Allin On 7/26 AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin will challenge for the TNT Championship at AEW All Out, but he'll have to overcome Swerve Strickland before then. Allin eliminated Strickland in the Royal Rampage Battle Royale on this past Friday's "AEW Rampage" to earn a shot at Luchasaurus' title. However, the Mogul Embassy leader has a score to settle with the number one contender before the pay-per-view.

As promoted by the AEW Twitter account, Allin and Strickland will face each other in a singles match on the July 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite," which will emanate from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The bout is being built as a grudge match, as Strickland isn't happy about missing out on a chance to challenge for some gold.

This weekend, Strickland also took to Twitter and promised to make an example out of his opponent. The accompanying photo depicted the Mogul Embassy leader pointing at Allin as he was tied up in the ring ropes.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Strickland's allies in the Mogul Embassy are on the same page as him. Some dissension within the ranks was teased after Strickland eliminated Big Bill from the Royal Rampage Battle Royale, which upset Brian Cage. This led to an argument between Cage and Strickland, as the former has been tagging with Bill in recent weeks and has built up a rapport with him.

Strickland and Allin aren't the only advertised performers for this week's "Dynamite" either. MJF and Adam Cole will also be on the show to address their upcoming AEW World Tag Team Title match against FTR.