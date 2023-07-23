MJF And Adam Cole Segment Set For 7/26 AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and MJF's odd couple pairing has found success in AEW lately. Following their victory in the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tournament, the duo will get a shot at FTR's AEW World Tag Team Titles on next week's "AEW Collision." However, the number one contenders have some things to get off their chests before then.

AEW has announced that Cole and MJF will be on the upcoming episode of "Dynamite," which is scheduled to emanate from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. It remains to be seen what the duo has planned on the night, but their segment will undoubtedly address Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood ahead of the Tag Team Title match.

The July 22 episode of "Collision" saw Wheeler and Harwood call out their upcoming opponents, and they didn't mince their words. Wheeler accused MJF of being a snake who'll eventually turn his back on Cole. Harwood, meanwhile, was critical of Cole and MJF's recent comedy segments, including their dance-off with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara on the July 19 edition of "Dynamite."

While they haven't always seen eye to eye, MJF and Cole are heading into "Dynamite" and next week's tag team match with momentum on their side — both inside the ring and beyond. Recently, it was reported that their tag team t-shirt has set a 2023 record for sales, despite only being released a few weeks ago. Most fans and pundits expect the duo to turn on each other soon enough, but their popularity might inspire AEW's booking team to give them a World Tag Team Championship run.