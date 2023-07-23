Blackpool Combat Club Set For Triple Threat Tag Match On AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli has not had an easy week. On "AEW Dynamite," the Ring of Honor World Champion joined the Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC in an unforgiving and incredibly brutal Blood & Guts match against The Golden Elite. While his team didn't come out on top in that epic battle, "The Swiss Superman" was successful in defending his title against "The Bastard" at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Now, he and his BCC brother Jon Moxley must contend with two of All Elite Wrestling's top teams this Wednesday on TBS.

As announced by the AEW Twitter account, the MVP Arena in Albany, NY will be treated to a star-studded triple threat tag team match featuring Castagnoli and Moxley versus the Lucha Bros versus Best Friends.

While the BCC contingent is certainly battered and bruised, they're facing two other teams with plenty to prove. Both Lucha Bros and Best Friends were involved in a four-way tag match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships at the promotion's latest pay-per-view this past Friday against The Kingdom and newly minted champions Aussie Open.

As for Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, they've been a staple of AEW since day one. They were among the first crop of talent signed to the company and have remained fan favorites ever since. However, championship gold (whether that be as a team or a trio with Orange Cassidy) has constantly alluded them. Now that Cassidy holds the International Title and Kris Statlander currently reigns as the TBS Champion, the desire to prove themselves is likely stronger than ever for the hug-happy duo. Hopefully a win against these two formidable teams will earn them another opportunity to finally win some tag team gold again.