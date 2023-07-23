RUSH Labels AEW Fans The Best In The World

Rush's future in professional wrestling has been the talk of the business lately with speculation about his future being high after he announced his departure from Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA). The luchador is reportedly on WWE's radar, meanwhile, he also has an offer from AEW on the table, where he has been working since last May, providing him with a big decision to make.

While Rush is yet to decide where he will be working in the long term, he has taken to social media to praise the AEW fanbase, claiming that they are the best in the world.

Rush has been featured on both AEW and ROH television with his hard-hitting style proving to be popular with fans as he has battled against the likes of Jack Perry and Bryan Danielson. The offer he has from AEW is reportedly "far, far bigger" than what anyone is getting on "WWE NXT," meaning that WWE would need to offer him main roster money to be in the same ballpark as what Tony Khan is prepared to pay.

Rush has yet to make an official comment on what he will be doing, but he did reference the situation and the reports that have been taking place on Twitter earlier in the week, claiming people will get an answer soon.

"Good thing I study english, i've had to read a lot lately," Rush wrote. "You will hear from me very soon, just remember, nothing happens unless I say so.."